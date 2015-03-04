Turkey's banking watchdog says partially seizes shares in Bank Asya

ISTANBUL, March 4 (Reuters) - Turkey’s banking watchdog said on Wednesday regulators had taken control of a small stake in embattled Islamic lender Bank Asya over what it described as an illegal share transaction.

The BDDK watchdog said Turkey’s Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF) had seized shares held by publishing company Surat Basim and construction firm Forum Insaat because of irregulaties in the January sale of their parent company to a Dutch firm.

As of November last year, Surat Basim and Forum Insaat held a total of 6.55 percent of Bank Asya, according to the bank’s regulatory filings. The BDDK statement said only preferred shares were seized, but did not specify the size of the holding.