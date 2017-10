ISTANBUL, March 11 (Reuters) - Turkish Islamic lender Bank Asya said on Monday it had mandated banks for a subordinated sukuk issue worth up to $300 million with a ten-year maturity.

The lender made the statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

Strong investor demand and a need to improve capital adequacy ratios are causing Turkey’s Islamic banks to consider issuing subordinated sukuk, bankers and analysts told Reuters last month. (Reporting by Seda Sezer)