Turkey's Bank Asya says exclusivity deal with QIB annulled
August 8, 2014 / 7:02 AM / 3 years ago

Turkey's Bank Asya says exclusivity deal with QIB annulled

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Turkish Islamic lender Bank Asya said on Friday an exclusive deal with Qatar Islamic Bank (QIB) to acquire a stake in the Turkish lender was annulled as of August 8.

The lender said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange that the exclusivity deal with QIB was terminated in order to receive formal bids from domestic investors.

The bank also said in a separate statement that it does not see a significant impact from the Social Security Institution cancelling its contract with the bank, effective Sept. 8. (Reporting by Seda Sezer, editing by Dasha Afanasieva)

