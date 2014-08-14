FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Shares in troubled Bank Asya removed from Turkish bourse
August 14, 2014 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Shares in troubled Bank Asya removed from Turkish bourse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds statement from bourse)

ISTANBUL, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Shares in troubled Turkish Islamic lender Bank Asya were temporarily removed from the Istanbul stock exchange on Thursday in a further blow to a bank caught in the middle of a damaging political feud.

The Istanbul bourse said the stock would be removed from all indices from Friday, a regulatory requirement when shares are suspended for over five days. The stock would stay suspended until uncertainty over the bank’s ownership is resolved.

Bank Asya shares were initially suspended last week because of sharp volatility, following conflicting reports about the bank’s ownership structure.

Top government officials appeared to be at odds last week over a possible state purchase of Bank Asya. Deputy Prime Minister Ali Babacan said state-run Ziraat Bank, which is looking to launch its own Islamic banking unit, could buy. But an adviser to Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan later denied such a plan.

The bank has seen its profits and capital base collapse since December, when it found itself at the centre of a power struggle between Erdogan and Fethullah Gulen, an Islamic cleric whose sympathisers founded the bank.

The stock exchange said companies had two months to overcome such uncertainties according to market regulations, with the possibility of a further month’s extension, after which the stock could be de-listed. (Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall/Mark Heinrich)

