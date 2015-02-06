FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Former Bank Asya chief says lender was subject of 'smear campaign'
February 6, 2015 / 8:17 AM / 3 years ago

Former Bank Asya chief says lender was subject of 'smear campaign'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Bank Asya has endured a ‘smear campaign’ since a corruption probe surrounding government ministers unfolded in December 2013, the former CEO of the bank which was taken over by regulators earlier this week said on Friday.

Ahmet Beyaz said he had told the regulators that the bank had insufficient time to prepare documents they were demanding, adding that their request was not legal and came in early December with a deadline of Jan. 26. He said the regulators had refused requests to extend the deadline.

Reporting by Ebru Tuncay and Ayla Jean Yackley, Writing by Humeyra Pamuk, Editing by Nick Tattersall

