UPDATE 2-Former Bank Asya chief confident of regaining management control

(Updates with quotes, details, background)

By Ayla Jean Yackley

ISTANBUL, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The former chief executive of Turkey’s Bank Asya said on Friday he was confident of regaining management control of the Islamic lender, describing its takeover by regulators this week amid a political feud as illegal and temporary.

Ahmet Beyaz told reporters shareholders would sue to regain control, after regulators seized control of the bank on Tuesday following a run on deposits and a public battle between President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S.-based Islamic cleric Fethullah Gulen, whose followers founded the lender.

“It is very clear, I don’t have any doubt ... (that) the process to change management back will start and our shareholders will return, and I will start my job again,” said Beyaz, who lost his post after the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) said the bank had failed to provide the information it needed to allow effective supervision.

“I am just waiting, this is a temporary situation.”

Most but not all of Bank Asya’s 185 partners have fulfilled a request for information proving their legal and financial eligibility, Beyaz said. He described the requirement as onerous and impossible to fulfil in the six weeks or so BDDK had given.

Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said this week the bank had failed to meet legal criteria and its takeover was not a political decision.

Erdogan has accused his one-time ally Gulen of plotting a coup, after police and prosecutors believed to be sympathetic to the preacher leaked details of a corruption investigation that implicated Erdogan, members of his family and four cabinet ministers in December 2013.

Since then, thousands of police and members of the judiciary have been purged from their posts. A court has also charged the heads of Gulen-affiliated media firms with running a criminal network and government officials have vowed to extradite Gulen to stand trial for “terrorism.”

Police accompanied banking regulators when they descended on the bank’s headquarters this week, in what Beyaz, himself a former state auditor, said was “an unusual action”. Typically Turkish regulators target insolvent institutions and seize assets, not simply control of the board, he said.

Beyaz said Bank Asya’s had suffered withdrawals but said this was because of a “smear campaign” it had endured. Non-performing loans had risen sharply but this did not mean it would not survive, he said.

He said the management takeover by Turkey’s Savings Deposit Insurance Fund (TMSF), which holds insolvent institutions in state receivership, would knock confidence in the economy, leading investors to question the country’s commitment to the rule of law and the stability of its banking sector. ($1 = 2.4310 liras) (Additional reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Nick Tattersall and David Holmes)