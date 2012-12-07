FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkey's Bank Asya plans dollar sukuk in 2-3 months -CEO
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 7, 2012 / 1:46 PM / 5 years ago

Turkey's Bank Asya plans dollar sukuk in 2-3 months -CEO

Ebru Tuncay, Seda Sezer

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Turkey’s largest Islamic lender Bank Asya plans to issue a dollar-denominated sukuk, or Islamic bond, of around $200-$300 million within the next 2-3 months, Chief Executive Abdullah Celik told Reuters.

The Islamic lender will also finalise the issuance of its lira-denominated sukuk of between 100-150 million lira ($56-84 million) within the next month and half, Celik said in an interview late on Tuesday.

He said Bank Asya expected its loans and deposits to grow 20 percent this year and more than 18 percent in 2013. ($1 = 1.7889 Turkish liras) (Editing by Nick Tattersall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.