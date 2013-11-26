FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish banking watchdog plans to limit number of monthly installments of credit cards
#Credit Markets
November 26, 2013 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

Turkish banking watchdog plans to limit number of monthly installments of credit cards

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Turkish banking watchdog (BDDK) released a draft on Tuesday to introduce limits on the number of monthly installments to repay credit cards, in a move that supports government’s plans to boost savings, BDDK chairman said.

Under the draft proposal, it will no longer be possible to buy food and oil products on installments, while credit card installment plans for electronics will be limited to 6 months, BDDK chairman Mukim Oztekin said in an emailed statement. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by Dasha Afanasieva)

