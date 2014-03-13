Turkey banks association sees no sharp decline in 2014 bank profits

ISTANBUL, March 13 (Reuters) - The Turkish Banking Association does not see a sharp decline in banking sector profits in 2014 as a whole after they tumbled in January, Chairman Huseyin Aydin told reporters on Thursday.

Turkish banking sector’s net profit dropped 43.9 percent in January.

Credit growth is expected at 15-20 percent this year, Aydin said, adding that he expected the ratio of non-performing loans not to exceed 3 percent in 2014.

Work has started on setting up an Islamic banking unit of state-run lender Ziraat Bank, he added. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)