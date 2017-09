ISTANBUL, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Turkish banking sector’s net profit stood at 16.7 billion lira ($7.32 billion) in the first eight months of the year, having amounted to 14.5 billion lira in the first seven months of the year, the banking watchdog BDDK said on Monday.

The sector’s loans stood at 1.15 trillion lira at the end July, watchdog data showed.