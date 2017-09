ISTANBUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The Turkish banking sector’s net profit was flat at 24.66 billion lira ($10.17 billion) in 2014, the banking watchdog BDDK said on Friday.

The sector’s loans stood at 1.24 trillion lira at the end of last year, watchdog data showed. ($1 = 2.4240 liras) (Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Daren Butler)