FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Turkey plans more curbs on credit card use to stem outflows
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 26, 2013 / 5:26 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Turkey plans more curbs on credit card use to stem outflows

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

ISTANBUL, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Turkey’s banking watchdog has proposed curbing consumers’ use of credit cards to pay for goods by monthly instalments, the latest attempt by authorities to reduce the nation’s dependence on foreign capital.

The moves, which include limits on the volume and number of car loan instalments, are part of efforts to narrow Turkey’s current account deficit with the rest of the world, which has left it particularly vulnerable to capital outflows such as foreign investors selling Turkish stocks and bonds.

Under the draft plan, it would no longer be possible to buy food and oil products by instalments, while credit card instalment plans for electronics would be limited to six months, the chairman of the BDDK watchdog, Mukim Oztekin, said in an emailed statement.

Instalment plans for white goods and furniture purchases would be limited to 12 months, according to the draft which would need to be approved by government ministers.

Turkey is among the economies hardest hit this year by talk of major central banks withdrawing the cheap money which investors had diverted into higher-yielding emerging markets.

The government is trying to control rampant consumer loan growth and raise its domestic savings rate from historic lows to narrow a current account gap expected to stand at 7.1 percent of gross domestic product by the end of the year.

Turkey has seen explosive consumption-led growth over the past decade, with per capita wealth almost tripling in nominal terms, but its low savings rate and huge energy deficit have made it heavily dependent on volatile foreign capital flows. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.