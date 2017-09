ISTANBUL, Jan 22 (Reuters) - The Turkish Banking Association expects profits in the banking sector this year to grow by eight percent, General Secretary Ekrem Keskin told reporters late on Wednesday.

Turkish banking sector loans are expected to grow 16.8 percent in 2015, 13.5 percent in deposits and 14.6 percent in assets, Keskin added. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva)