FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's BTMU says to apply for Turkish banking licence in August-officials
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 16, 2012 / 11:32 AM / in 5 years

Japan's BTMU says to apply for Turkish banking licence in August-officials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 16 (Reuters) - Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) will apply for a banking licence in Turkey in August to set up a Turkish unit, Shoji Nakano, BTMU’s head of Europe, Middle East and Africa said on Monday.

BTMU, a core banking unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group , Japan’s biggest banking group, will have a paid-in capital of $300 million and will be established in November 2012, starting to operate in October 2013, Nakano told reporters.

The bank will target Japanese firms in Turkey and is interested in project finance, mainly in energy and infrastructure, he said.

BTMU has been present in Turkey through a representative office since 1986. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Seda Sezer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.