ANKARA, March 8 (Reuters) - Turkey’s Competition Board said on Friday it had fined all 12 banks in a rate-setting probe a total of 1.12 billion lira ($620 mln) for violating competition rules.

Garanti Bank received the largest fine of 213 million lira, while Akbank was fined 172 million lira. Yapi Kredi was fined 150 million lira, Ziraat Bank 148 million and Isbank 147 million.