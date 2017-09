ANKARA, July 30 (Reuters) - Turkish banks’ combined net profit rose to 13.76 billion lira ($4.07 billion) in the first half of the year from 12.4 billion a year earlier, data from the banking watchdog showed on Thursday.

The BDDK said banks’ assets at the end of June stood at 2.22 trillion lira, up 21.5 percent from a year earlier. Loans totalled 1.4 trillion lira at end-June. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)