ISTANBUL, April 5 (Reuters) - The Turkish banking sector’s net profit rose 11.3 percent to 3.45 billion Turkish lira ($1.92 billion) during January and February this year from the same period from a year ago, banking regulator data showed on Thursday.

Banking sector loans rose 23.8 percent to 683.86 billion lira in the same period, Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) data showed. ($1 = 1.7942 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Seda Sezer)