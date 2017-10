ISTANBUL, June 6 (Reuters) - The Turkish banking sector’s net profit jumped 18.2 percent year-on-year to 9.08 billion lira ($4.8 billion) in the first four months, the banking watchdog BDDK said on Thursday.

The sector’s loans rose 19.4 percent to 848.3 billion lira during the same period, watchdog data showed. ($1 = 1.8923 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay)