ISTANBUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - The Turkish banking sector’s net profit jumped 18.1 percent year-on-year to 17.93 billion lira ($9.02 billion) in the first eight months of the year, the banking watchdog BDDK said on Monday.

The sector’s loans rose 28.9 percent from the end of last year to 965.2 billion lira at the end of August, watchdog data showed. ($1 = 1.9871 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dasha Afanasieva)