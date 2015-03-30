Turkish banks' Jan-Feb net profit 3.46 bln lira -watchdog

ISTANBUL, March 30 (Reuters) - The Turkish banking sector’s net profit was 3.46 billion lira ($1.33 billion) in the first two months of the year, the banking watchdog BDDK said on Monday.

The sector’s loans rose to 1.29 trillion lira in February from 1.24 trillion lira at the end of last year, the data showed. Comparative figures were not immediately available.

The sector’s total profit was 24.66 billion lira in 2014. ($1 = 2.6070 liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)