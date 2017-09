ISTANBUL, April 11 (Reuters) - Turkish banks’ total loans rose by 12 percent at a fixed exchange rate to 1.54 trillion lira ($541.62 billion) at the end of the first quarter, the banking association said on Monday.

Deposits at Turkish banks rose 9 percent in the same period, the Banks Association of Turkey (TBB) said. ($1 = 2.84 lira) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Daren Butler)