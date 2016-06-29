FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Turkish banks' Jan-May net profit 13.9 bln lira-banking watchdog
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2016 / 11:31 AM / a year ago

Turkish banks' Jan-May net profit 13.9 bln lira-banking watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 29 (Reuters) - Turkish banks' combined net profit rose to 13.9 billion lira ($4.79 billion) in the January-May period from 10.92 billion a year earlier, data from the banking watchdog showed on Wednesday.

The BDDK said banks' assets at the end of May stood at 2.41 trillion lira, up from 2.18 trillion a year earlier. Loans totalled 1.51 trillion lira at end-May, up from 1.37 trillion a year earlier, it said.

Non-performing loans stood at 3.35 percent, from 2.88 percent a year earlier, it said. ($1 = 2.9005 liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.