Turkish banks' Jan-May net profit 13.9 bln lira-banking watchdog

ISTANBUL, June 29 (Reuters) - Turkish banks' combined net profit rose to 13.9 billion lira ($4.79 billion) in the January-May period from 10.92 billion a year earlier, data from the banking watchdog showed on Wednesday.

The BDDK said banks' assets at the end of May stood at 2.41 trillion lira, up from 2.18 trillion a year earlier. Loans totalled 1.51 trillion lira at end-May, up from 1.37 trillion a year earlier, it said.

Non-performing loans stood at 3.35 percent, from 2.88 percent a year earlier, it said. ($1 = 2.9005 liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)