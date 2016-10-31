FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Turkish banks' Jan-Sept net profit up 55 pct to 29.04 bln lira - banking watchdog
October 31, 2016 / 11:31 AM / 10 months ago

Turkish banks' Jan-Sept net profit up 55 pct to 29.04 bln lira - banking watchdog

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Turkish banks' combined net profit jumped 55 percent to 29.04 billion lira ($9.37 billion) in January-September from the same period a year earlier, data from the banking watchdog showed on Monday.

That compared to 18.76 billion lira last year, the data showed.

The BDDK said banks' assets at the end of September stood at 2.53 trillion lira, up from 2.40 trillion a year earlier. Loans totalled 1.61 trillion lira at end-September, up from 1.48 trillion a year earlier, it said. ($1 = 3.0993 liras) (Reporting by Can Sezer; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
