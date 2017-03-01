FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish banking sector 2017 loan growth seen at 15 percent - assn chairman
March 1, 2017 / 7:25 AM / 6 months ago

Turkish banking sector 2017 loan growth seen at 15 percent - assn chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 1 (Reuters) - The Turkish banking sector's loan growth this year is expected to be 15 percent, adjusted for forex moves, compared with growth of 9 percent a year earlier on the same basis, Turkish Banks' Association (TBB) Chairman Huseyin Aydin said late on Tuesday.

TBB General Secretary Ekrem Keskin told the same news conference that the banking sector's total assets and deposits were expected to grow 13 percent this year. (Reporting by Birsen Altayli and Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Daren Butler)

