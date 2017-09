ISTANBUL, April 30 (Reuters) - Turkish banks’ net profit rose 15 percent in the January-March quarter from a year earlier, data from the banking watchdog showed on Thursday.

The BDDK said net profit totalled 6.7 billion lira ($2.5 billion) in the first three months of the year, up from 5.83 billion in the same period last year.

Loans totalled 1.32 trillion lira, it said.