Turkey's 2012 bank sector profit seen in line with 2011
February 29, 2012 / 8:37 AM / 6 years ago

Turkey's 2012 bank sector profit seen in line with 2011

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The Turkish banking sector’s profit in 2012 will be in line with last year’s profit, the head of the banking regulator said on Wednesday.

The banking sector’s profit fell 10.3 percent in 2011 to 19.8 billion lira ($11.3 billion) from 22.1 billion a year earlier.

Banking sector loans were seen rising between 15-20 percent, Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) Chairman Tevfik Bilgin said. Loans grew 21.6 percent to 683 billion lira in 2011.

Bilgin also said he saw evidence that new banks will enter the Turkish banking sector in 2012. ($1 = 1.7550 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Seda Sezer)

