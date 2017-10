ISTANBUL, May 28 (Reuters) - A cap in the maximum monthly interest rate that Turkish banks can charge on overdrafts will lower banking sector profits by 2 to 5 percent, Turkish Banking Association Chairman Huseyin Aydin said on Tuesday.

The central bank halved the maximum monthly rates on overdrafts to 2.22 percent on Monday, sending banking shares down. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay, Writing by Ece Toksabay)