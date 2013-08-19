New Turkish credit card rules will cut bank profits - official

* Banks to set aside some earnings as provisions - official

By Orhan Coskun

ISTANBUL/ANKARA, Aug 19 (Reuters) - New rules to rein in credit card debt in Turkey will force the country’s banks to set aside more funds to cover non-performing loans, cutting 2 billion lira ($1.03 billion) off their annual profits, a senior government official said.

The rules obliging credit card holders to repay more of their debts each month were announced weeks after Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan urged Turks not to use credit cards, accusing banks of locking people into poverty with excessive fees.

The measures announced on Friday by Turkey’s banking watchdog, the BDDK, will make it harder for consumers to pile up more credit card debt than they can afford.

The government also wants to boost personal savings and reduce household spending on imported consumer goods that have bloated Turkey’s current account deficit.

The effect in the medium-term is that many consumers with existing debts will struggle to make the higher repayments.

Banks with big credit card portfolios that could be hit hardest by the change include Akbank, Garanti Bank Yapi Kredi and Isbank.

The senior economic official, who withheld his name because he was not authorised to speak publicly, said the country’s lenders would have to set aside 10 percent of their profits this year in provision for an increase in the number of customers who fail to make their monthly repayments.

“The increase in provisions will lead to a 2 billion lira reduction in profits, but it should not be considered as a loss,” the official told Reuters.

Turkey’s banks made a combined net profit of 23.6 billion lira last year, up 19 percent from a year earlier.

The BDDK also said it was tightening rules on calculating credit risk in the credit card business, a change that will make some loans appear as riskier in the portfolios of the banks, reducing their capital adequacy ratios (CAR).

The effect, say analysts, will be to put a brake on growth in credit card lending.

“Further deterioration in CAR will eventually lead banks to curb their lending pace as well as change the asset mix,” said analysts at Oyak Securities.

The BDDK said 46 percent of all non-performing consumer loans in June were credit card debt. That was an increase on previous months, it said, but gave no comparative figures.

Under the new rules, the minimum monthly repayment for outstanding credit card debt will be increased to 30 percent of the total for debts up to 15,000 lira and 35 percent for debts up to 20,000 lira from a flat 25 percent now.

For newly-issued credit cards, the minimum repayment ratio will be increased to 40 percent from 25 percent.

Turks have increasingly struggled to repay the balances on their credit cards. According to BDDK data, the sector’s non-performing loans swelled by 12 percent to 26.1 billion lira in June 2013 from six months earlier.

The BDDK also set a limit for credit card debt of 1,000 lira for consumers with monthly income of 1,000 lira ($520) or less, and said lenders would now have to monitor income levels regularly, according to a statement on the BDDK’s website.

The banking industry must submit its views on the planned measures by Aug. 26. The BDDK said it would then make any necessary amendments before the changes are put into effect. ($1 = 1.9446 Turkish liras) (Additional reporting by Ebru Tuncay; writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)