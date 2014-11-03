FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Turkish banks' Jan-Sept net profit down 5 pct to 18.75 bln lira
November 3, 2014 / 1:11 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Turkish banks' Jan-Sept net profit down 5 pct to 18.75 bln lira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

ISTANBUL, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Turkish banking sector’s net profit was down 5 percent to 18.75 billion lira ($8.43 billion) year-on-year in the first nine months of the year, the banking watchdog BDDK said on Monday.

The sector’s loans grew 20 percent to 1.19 trillion lira at the end of September, data from the watchdog showed. Total assets rose 17 percent from the same period of a year ago, rising to 1.93 trillion lira.

1 US dollar = 2.2250 Turkish lira Reporting by Birsen Altayli, Writing by Seda Sezer; Editing by Nick Tattersall

