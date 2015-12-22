Turkey banking chief sees looser regulations in wake of rate hike

ANKARA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Turkey will likely loosen some regulations on domestic banks to help spur lending, the head of the national banks association said, as the government looks to ease the impact of a widely expected central bank rate hike.

In an interview with Reuters, Huseyin Aydin said banks should benefit as Ankara emphasises “growth-oriented” measures, referring to the stimulus policies championed by President Tayyip Erdogan of boosting growth through consumption.

“The government is determined to pursue growth-oriented economic policies. We are now getting signals that easing in macro-prudential measures will be carried out,” Aydin, also the head of top state lender Ziraat Bank, said in the interview last week that was embargoed until Tuesday.

Five years ago regulators introduced a number of tighter regulations designed to cool lending and close a yawning current account deficit. Those include higher reserve requirements, which force banks to hold more capital.

The regulatory easing should help offset the impact of tighter monetary policy on bank costs, he said.

Turkey’s central bank is widely expected to follow the lead of the U.S. Federal Reserve and hike rates at its last policy-setting meeting of the year later on Tuesday.

Aydin said he expected bank loans to grow by around 15-17 percent next year, adding that his own bank, Ziraat, will outperform the sector with growth of 16-18 percent.

Turkey’s banks should average 10 percent profit growth in 2016, he said, with Ziraat expected to see profit growth of up to 20 percent. (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by David Dolan)