3 months ago
Turkish banking sector 2017 loan growth may exceed 15 pct - Isbank CEO
May 24, 2017 / 9:07 AM / 3 months ago

Turkish banking sector 2017 loan growth may exceed 15 pct - Isbank CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 24 (Reuters) - The Turkish banking sector's loan growth may exceed 15 percent this year, Turkiye Is Bankasi chief executive Adnan Bali said on Wednesday, adding there may be a slowdown in Credit Guarantee Fund-backed (KGF) loans.

Speaking to reporters following a meeting in Istanbul, Bali said Isbank granted around 15 billion lira ($4.21 billion) worth of loans backed by the KGF, a Turkish government fund guaranteeing loans to smaller businesses. ($1 = 3.5642 liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Daren Butler)

