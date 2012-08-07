FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Turkish regulator to finish bank probe report this month
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
Iran warns U.S. against imposing fresh sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 7, 2012 / 7:51 AM / 5 years ago

Turkish regulator to finish bank probe report this month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Turkey’s competition regulator plans to complete a report this month on an investigation into 12 banks over complaints of anti-competitive behaviour in setting loan rates, Competition Board chairman Nurettin Kaldirimci told Reuters on Tuesday.

The final decision in the investigation will be made at the beginning of 2013, Kaldirimci said.

The board said in November it had launched an investigation into 12 banks over complaints of anti-competitive behaviour and that the investigation might be completed within one year.

The board named the banks as Akbank, Denizbank , Finansbank, HSBC, ING, TEB, Garanti, Halk Bank, Isbank , Vakifbank, Yapi Kredi and state-owned Ziraat Bank.

The Competition Board fined Akbank, Garanti, Isbank, Vakifbank, Yapi Kredi, Denizbank and Finansbank a total 72.3 million lira ($40.68 million) over anti-competitive practices last year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.