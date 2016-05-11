New players needed in Turkish Islamic banking to reach 15% share target - regulator

ISTANBUL, May 11 (Reuters) - New players must enter the Islamic banking market in Turkey for the sector to reach its target of 15 percent of the country’s banking business by 2023, a banking regulator said on Wednesday.

Without new entrants, this target will be difficult to achieve, Mehmet Ali Akben, chairman of the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency, told a meeting of the Participation Banks Association of Turkey. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)