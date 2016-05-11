FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New players needed in Turkish Islamic banking to reach 15% share target - regulator
May 11, 2016 / 7:25 AM / a year ago

New players needed in Turkish Islamic banking to reach 15% share target - regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 11 (Reuters) - New players must enter the Islamic banking market in Turkey for the sector to reach its target of 15 percent of the country’s banking business by 2023, a banking regulator said on Wednesday.

Without new entrants, this target will be difficult to achieve, Mehmet Ali Akben, chairman of the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency, told a meeting of the Participation Banks Association of Turkey. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

