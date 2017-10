ISTANBUL, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Turkish banking sector’s net profit in the first ten months of the year rose 17.5 percent year-on-year to 19.44 billion lira ($11 billion), data from the banking regulator showed on Thursday.

Banking sector loans increased 15.3 percent to 765.2 billion lira at the end of the January-October period, the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK) figures showed.