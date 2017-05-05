BRIEF-Credit China Fintech updates on investment in target company
* Company, two individuals and havenport asset management entered into sale and purchase agreement
ISTANBUL May 5 Turkey may set up a new bank or transform its existing development bank to support technology investments, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said on Friday.
On the sidelines of a forum in Istanbul, Simsek told reporters that the issue would be taken up after May. (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Daren Butler)
* TAALERI KIERTOTALOUS KY INVESTS EUR 2.1 MILLION IN ETELÄ-SUOMEN LÄMPÖHUOLTO OY
BRUSSELS, May 22 The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday he expected first talks with London on the terms of Britain's withdrawal form the EU to take place in week starting on Monday, June 19.