Turkey cancels gas network auction after bidders withdraw
#Energy
April 26, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 5 years

Turkey cancels gas network auction after bidders withdraw

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, April 26 (Reuters) - Turkey’s state Privatisation Administration said it cancelled the auction for an 80 percent stake in the Baskent Gaz gas distribution company on Thursday after all four groups withdrew from bidding.

The bidders to withdraw were Akfen Holding ; a consortium of Aygaz and Fernas; STFA Yatirim Holding; and a consortium of the companies Kolin, Cengiz and Limak.

The initial price in the open-bidding auction had been set at $626 million. (Reporting by Ozge Ozbilgin; Writing by Daren Butler)

