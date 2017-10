ANKARA, July 18 (Reuters) - Turkey’s BDDK banking regulator chairman Mukim Oztekin said on Wednesday Turkish banks’ profit this year will reach 23 billion lira ($12.74 billion) if the current trend continues.

Oztekin told reporters that Turkish banks’ non-performing loans ratio was at 2.7 percent as of June 29. ($1 = 1.8054 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Orhan Coskun, Writing by Seda Sezer)