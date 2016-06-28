FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Some flights to Turkey's Ataturk airport diverted after attack -official
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 8:25 PM / a year ago

Some flights to Turkey's Ataturk airport diverted after attack -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 28 (Reuters) - Some flights to Turkey’s Ataturk airport have been diverted after an attack on Tuesday, an airport official said, adding it was not clear what flights would be cancelled on Wednesday morning.

Turkey’s justice minister said 10 people were killed and around 20 more were wounded in the attack. A Turkish official said two suspects blew themselves up before the security check-in at the airport.

Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.