ISTANBUL, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Turkish police detained three Russian nationals suspected of links with Islamic State following a suicide bomb attack in Istanbul that killed 10 tourists, the Dogan News Agency said on Wednesday.

Police in the Mediterranean city of Antalya also seized documents and CDs during a search of the premises where the suspects were staying, the agency said. It was not immediately clear when the detentions occurred. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley)