a year ago
June 30, 2016 / 10:55 AM / a year ago

Istanbul airport attackers Russian, Uzbek and Kyrgyz -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, June 30 (Reuters) - The three suicide bombers who carried out an attack on Istanbul's main airport that killed 42 people were of Russian, Uzbek and Kyrgyz nationality, a Turkish official said on Thursday.

Police detained 13 people, three of them foreigners, in raids across Istanbul in connection with Tuesday's attack on Europe's third-busiest airport, the deadliest in a series of suicide bombings in Turkey this year. (Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)

