Second suspected Ankara bomber has PKK links - security official

ANKARA, March 14 (Reuters) - The second suspected bomber in a car bomb attack in Turkey’s capital Ankara that killed 37 people on Sunday is a male Turkish citizen with links to the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militant group, a security official said on Monday.

There has not been any claim of responsibility for the bombing and the government has said it will identify who was behind the attack once investigations are completed. Security officials had earlier said the other suspected bomber was a woman who had joined the PKK several years earlier. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)