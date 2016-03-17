FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kurdish militant group TAK warns it will strike again in Turkey -website
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 17, 2016 / 8:00 AM / a year ago

Kurdish militant group TAK warns it will strike again in Turkey -website

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, March 17 (Reuters) - The Kurdistan Freedom Hawks (TAK), a militant group believed to be linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), on Thursday warned it would stage more attacks against those it holds responsible for security operations in the mainly Kurdish southeast.

The group said it staged a suicide car-bomb attack that killed 37 people in the capital Ankara on Sunday, according to a statement on its website. The target had been security forces but a large number of civilians were killed after police intervened, TAK said, and warned that further civilians losses in its attacks were inevitable.

TAK previously claimed responsibility for a separate car bombing in Ankara in February that killed 29 people. It says it split from the PKK, but experts say they are closely linked. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.