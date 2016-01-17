FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 17, 2016 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

Istanbul bombing suspects in court on preliminary charges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A Turkish court on Sunday heard preliminary charges against 16 Syrian nationals detained in connection with a suicide bomb attack that killed 10 German tourists in Turkey’s largest city last week, media said.

A prosecutor has asked the court to remand the suspects, who are accused of belonging to Islamic State, to custody pending formal charges and a trial, Vatan newspaper reported.

A Saudi-born Syrian walked into a group of German tourists in Sultanahmet, Istanbul’s historic heart, and blew himself up on Jan. 12. Fifteen people were also wounded.

It was the fourth bomb attack since June that Turkey has blamed on Islamic State, active in neighbouring Syria and Iraq.

It was not clear when three Russian men who were also detained this week would appear in court. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by Ros Russell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
