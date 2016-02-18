Turkey PM cancels trip to Brussels following Ankara blast - official

Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu looks on as he attends a news conference after a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart Arseny Yatseniuk in Kiev, Ukraine February 15, 2016. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu cancelled a planned trip to Brussels following an explosion in Ankara on Wednesday, an official in the prime minister’s office told Reuters.

Davutoglu had planned to leave for Belgium for an official visit later this evening.

At least five people were killed in the Turkish capital when a vehicle laden with explosives detonated as military buses passed close to parliament, government buildings and Turkey’s military headquarters, the governor’s office said.