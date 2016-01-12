Turkish PM says suspected Istanbul bomber a foreign member of Islamic State

ISTANBUL, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The suicide bomber who killed at least 10 foreigners in the heart of Istanbul’s historic tourist district on Tuesday, most of them German, was a foreign member of Islamic State, Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said.

Davutoglu said all of those killed in the attack were foreigners and that he had spoken with German Chancellor Angela Merkel to express condolences. Most of those wounded were also German, he said.

Speaking in Ankara in comment broadcast on television, Davutoglu vowed that Turkey would find those linked to the bomber and punish them and said that its fight against Islamic State would continue.