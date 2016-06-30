FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Evidence points to Islamic State in Istanbul attack that killed 43 -minister
June 30, 2016 / 11:45 AM / a year ago

Evidence points to Islamic State in Istanbul attack that killed 43 -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, June 30 (Reuters) - Evidence gathered so far points to Islamic State responsibility for a triple suicide bombing at Istanbul's main airport this week, Turkish Interior Minister Efkan Ala told parliament on Thursday.

Ala said the death toll from Tuesday night's attack had risen to 43 people, including 19 foreigners. The three suspected bombers were from Russia, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, a Turkish government official said earlier. (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)

