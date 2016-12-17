Materials used in bus bombing similar to those in Istanbul attack -Deputy PM

ANKARA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The materials used in a car bomb attack on a bus carrying off-duty military personnel in the central Turkish city of Kayseri on Saturday were similar to those used in a twin bombing last week in Istanbul, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said.

Kurtulmus made the comment in an interview with broadcaster NTV. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed 13 and wounded 55, but President Tayyip Erdogan has blamed Kurdish militants for it. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; writing by David Dolan; editing by Jason Neely)