Most of Istanbul blast victims are German citizens - sources in Turkish PM office

Police secure the area after an explosion near the Ottoman-era Sultanahmet mosque, known as the Blue mosque in Istanbul, Turkey January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

ANKARA (Reuters) - Most of the 10 people killed in the Istanbul blast on Tuesday were German citizens, Turkish Prime Minister told German Chancellor Angela Merkel by phone, sources in Ahmet Davutoglu’s office said.

Davutoglu also told Merkel on the same phone call that the details of an ongoing investigation regarding the suicide attack, thought to have been carried out by a Syrian suicide bomber, will be shared with German officials.