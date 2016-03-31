Ten wounded after blast hits police vehicle in Turkey's Diyarbakir -source

ANKARA, March 31 (Reuters) - Ten people were wounded when an explosion hit a passing police vehicle in the southeastern Turkish city of Diyarbakir on Thursday, a security source said.

Broadcaster Haberturk TV said the blast hit near a bus station in the city, the largest in the mainly Kurdish southeast. Ambulances rushed to the scene, Haberturk said.

The southeast has been scorched by waves of violence since a ceasefire between the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the government collapsed last July. (Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Additional reporting by Birsen Altayli and Behiye Selin Taner in Instanbul; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)