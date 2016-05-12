FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Vehicle explodes near barracks in Turkey's Istanbul, five wounded -broadcasters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 12, 2016 / 2:01 PM / a year ago

Vehicle explodes near barracks in Turkey's Istanbul, five wounded -broadcasters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, May 12 (Reuters) - A vehicle exploded near a military barracks in Turkey’s biggest city of Istanbul on Thursday, CNN Turk reported, the latest in a spate of bombings to hit the country this year.

Broadcaster NTV said five people were wounded. Ambulances were rushing to the scene, CNN Turk said.

Turkey has been hit by a series of bombings this year, including two suicide bombings in tourist areas of Istanbul blamed on Islamic State and two car bombings in the capital, Ankara, which were claimed by a Kurdish militant group.

Reporting by Seda Sezer and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall

